BJP MP's convoy attacked during visit to rain-hit village in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked in Afghanistan, several injured
BJP gears up for 2023 Telangana polls with 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' program
TS SSC Results 2022: Class 10 exam result declared; see how to check
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Police close freeway exits in US capital amid drive-by protest
-
A clash broke out between a group of villagers and supporters of BJP MP D Arvind during his visit to a rain-affected region in Jagtial district on Friday, and the Parliamentarian's convoy was attacked, police said.
Arvind alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the attack on him.
Police said the residents were agitated that their long pending demand for construction of a shelter in the village where they can temporarily stay during rains, has not been met.
The people were against the visit of any public representative to their village as their demand remained unfulfilled.
A vehicle in the MP's convoy suffered damage when a stone was hurled at it, while he was returning after visiting another place, they said, adding that a case would be registered if Arvind's supporters lodge a complaint.
Later, in a tweet, Arvind said, Another cowardly attack by #TRS against me ! People are making distress calls for help from the flooded region and TRS govt has the devious leisure to plan and attack against my karyakartas and me !.
Local TRS leaders opposed his visit as he would highlight their 'failures,' he claimed.
Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condemned the attack against Arvind.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU