Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures

-
ALSO READ
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish Kumar breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
'Janata malik hai', says Nitish Kumar after NDA bypoll debacle
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
President candidate should be committed to Constitution: Manoj Kumar Jha
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at AIIMS Delhi again hours after discharge: Report
-
Parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the opposition RJD are on here Tuesday amid speculations of a major political move by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.
The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's Anney Marg residence.
The BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present there include party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.
More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party's ties with THE BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.
Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, low key but known to enjoy proximity to the chief minister by virtue of being the son of late Karpoori Thakur, the latter's political mentor.
Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister.
Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU