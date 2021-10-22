Party MP Susmita Dev attacked in Tripura, car damaged: TMC

-
ALSO READ
TMC eyeing Tripura, but rivals question if it will manage to make inroads
Tripura: Prashant Kishor's 23-member I-PAC team detained in Agartala
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Section of Congress, AIUDF in Assam hand in glove with BJP: Sushmita Dev
Tripura government extends coronavirus curfew till July 2
-
Trinamool Congress Friday said that party MP Susmita Deva was brutally attacked at Amtali area near here and sustained injuries when she along with party workers and I-PAC employees was campaigning in a car for a TMC programme.
Dev, a rajya Sabha MP, was campaigning for 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool" (TMC for Tripura) programme which was launched during the day, the party said.
Party sources said the MP was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
West Tripura superintendent of police, Manik Das said that some unidentified miscreants had damaged Dev's car when she was conducting a public relations campaign and a police force was immediately rushed to the spot.
She had personally visited Amtali police station and lodged a complaint and the situation in the area is under control, the police officer said.
TMC did not give any prior intimation before launching their political programme so police was not present there. Some miscreants have slightly damaged the car, but police did not find any visible injury. An investigation is on, Das told PTI.
Soon after the incident TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, Under @BJPBiplab's #Duaregoondaraj, attack on political opponent is setting new records!
"Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajyasabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL AND POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP 4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!" he said.
The party in a tweet said "Yet another dastardly attack on Trinamool workers under the #DuareGundaRaj (goonda raj at the doorstep) of @BjpBiplab government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU