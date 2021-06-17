Pashupati Kumar Paras elected president of Lok Janshakti Party

-
-
Amid the ongoing tussle between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the latter has been elected as national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
"I had filed the nomination for the post of president and I have been elected unanimously. There was no other candidate who filed the nomination for the post," Paras said here.
The executive committee of the LJP has 76 members and the majority of them are with Paras, electing him as the president of the LJP. The election was held at the official residence of strongman leader Suraj Bhan Singh in Patna.
Singh holds the post of executive president of the party.
On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan claimed that the election for the post of party president can be held only in two eventualities. First -- if the president dies, and second, if he resigns from the post.
"I am alive and I have not resigned from the post of president. In this case, the election for the post of president is unconstitutional," Chirag said.
Reacting to this, Paras said: "There is no such provision in the democratic system of the party. As per the party constitution, the election can be held every 2 to 3 years. Moreover, the majority is with me and not with Chirag. Hence, I am the president of the party."
"I was one of the founding members of the party when my elder brother late Ram Vilas Paswan formed it in 2000... The party members have elected me as president and I have assured them and the people of Bihar to take the party to new heights at the national level," Paras said.
"Our party has a provision of one person per post. In this case, if I get a ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government, I will resign from the post of party president," Paras said.
--IANS
ajk/pgh/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
