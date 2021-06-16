LJP: Chirag writes to LS Speaker against notification in favour of Paras

-
ALSO READ
Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president, protest erupts in Patna
LJP sole MLA who promised to send Nitish Kumar in jail, joins JD-U
Churn in Bihar politics: Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president
Bihar: Chirag Paswan has reaped what he had sown, says JD(U)
BJP supporters want to repress farmers' opposition to agri laws: Ajit Singh
-
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is "contrary" to provisions of his organisation.
In a letter written on Tuesday, Paswan also informed Birla of the party's decision to expel five MPs, who have joined hands against him, and urged the Speaker to review the earlier decision and issue a new circular naming him as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha.
"Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empower Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of our party," he wrote.
Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party's six MPs in place of him.
Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan.
While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU