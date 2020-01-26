Pathalgadi movement: India's old battle with its Adivasis continues

On a chilly, foggy morning in the first week of January, villagers in Burugulikera, Jharkhand, had unexpected visitors. Two youths who had been absconding for a year returned to the village, about 150 km from the state capital, Ranchi.

They (the names have been withheld for legal reasons) went underground early last year after the government, led by Raghubar Das of the BJP, cracked down on the supporters of the Pathalgadi movement. The youths feared they were among the 10,000 unnamed persons booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Pathalgadi”, which means carving a stone, is ...