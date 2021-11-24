Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel

president Lalu Prasad, known for his uncanny manoeuvering skills on the tricky terrain of politics, on Wednesday tried his hands at the steering wheel, sending out a subtle message perhaps that he remains in the driver's seat despite his failing health.

The ailing septuagenarian leader also demonstrated that he retains his ability to enjoy himself and entertain beholders as he drove an open jeep on the streets adjoining the sprawling bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi, his wife and former chief minister.

Enthusiastic supporters cheered, casual onlookers watched with bemusement while security personnel displayed palpable anxiety as Prasad moved the vehicle in reverse and manoeuvered through sharp turns with surprising dexterity.

Known for approaching even the most grim situations with levity and nonchalance, the 73 years old, however, turned philosophical when he shared a video footage of his mini-adventure on his Twitter handle.

Drove my first vehicle after years. Every person born in this world is, after all, a driver in some respect. May the car carrying love, harmony, equality, prosperity, forbearance and justice run smoothly in your lives, Prasad tweeted in Hindi.

The supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, has been in Patna since Monday. He appeared before a special CBI court here on Tuesday in connection with a fodder scam case.

