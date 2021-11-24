Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel

-
ALSO READ
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
Bihar govt silent over JDU leader's role in journalist's murder: Tejashwi
-
RJD president Lalu Prasad, known for his uncanny manoeuvering skills on the tricky terrain of politics, on Wednesday tried his hands at the steering wheel, sending out a subtle message perhaps that he remains in the driver's seat despite his failing health.
The ailing septuagenarian leader also demonstrated that he retains his ability to enjoy himself and entertain beholders as he drove an open jeep on the streets adjoining the sprawling bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi, his wife and former chief minister.
Enthusiastic supporters cheered, casual onlookers watched with bemusement while security personnel displayed palpable anxiety as Prasad moved the vehicle in reverse and manoeuvered through sharp turns with surprising dexterity.
Known for approaching even the most grim situations with levity and nonchalance, the 73 years old, however, turned philosophical when he shared a video footage of his mini-adventure on his Twitter handle.
Drove my first vehicle after years. Every person born in this world is, after all, a driver in some respect. May the car carrying love, harmony, equality, prosperity, forbearance and justice run smoothly in your lives, Prasad tweeted in Hindi.
The RJD supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, has been in Patna since Monday. He appeared before a special CBI court here on Tuesday in connection with a fodder scam case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU