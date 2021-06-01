Pawar may have advised Fadnavis on oppn leader's role: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
PMC Bank fraud: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on Dec 29
EC's decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at behest of BJP: Raut
UPA restructuring needed, Pawar should lead alliance: Sanjay Raut
NIA taking over Hiran death case no setback to Maharashtra govt: Raut
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on
Tuesday quipped that NCP president Sharad Pawar may have advised former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on how to be a "good opposition leader" during their meeting a day ago.
Talking to reporters here, Raut dismissed prospects of any new political arithmetic emerging in the state.
"Forget about 'operation Lotus' in Maharashtra. It will not happen here, not in West Bengal. Why bring political angle into every meeting?" he said.
Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, called on Pawar (80) on Monday and later termed it as a "courtesy meeting".
The meeting came against the backdrop of the BJP criticising the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the Maratha quota issue and the COVID-19 situation in the state.
The NCP and Congress share power with the Sena in Maharashtra.
Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery in April this year following which he was advised rest.
Asked about the meeting between the two leaders, Raut took a dig at Fadnavis saying, "Sharad Pawar may have advised Devendra Fadnavis on how to be a good opposition leader. If he continues to act like this, the opposition (BJP) will not come to power (in the state) in the next 100 years."
"It (the meeting) could be about how to play his role (as an opposition leader) in the interest of the state, the public and the nation," the Sena leader added.
Asked about any political angle to the meeting between Pawar and Fadnavis, Raut said the BJP leader himself termed it as a "courtesy meet".
Earlier also, there were speculations in political circles when Raut met Fadnavis in September last year. However, Raut, who is the executive editor of the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', had then said the meeting pertained to an interview of Fadnavis which he planned to conduct.
When asked about it on Tuesday, Raut said, "We will find a good occasion soon to interview him (Fadnavis).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU