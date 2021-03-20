NIA taking over Hiran death case no setback to Maharashtra govt: Raut

-
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on
Saturday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran was not a setback to the Mumbai police or the Maharashtra government.
Talking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said, "There was no need for the NIA to take up the probe into the explosives- laden SUV and Mansukh Hiran case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai police were capable of investigating them."
"However, the Centreis looking for opportunities to see how theMaha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government can be put in a spot. You can bring the CIA or KGB...It makes no difference. It is not a setback to the Mumbai police of the MVA government," he said.
The NIA has taken over the probe into the death case of Hiran, whose body was found in a Thane creek on March 5, days after a vehicle laden with explosives was found parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The SUV was in possession of Hiran. Earlier, the Maharashtra ATS was investigating the case.
The central agency is already probing the case related to the recovery of the explosives-laden SUV and has arrested Mumbai's assistant police inspector Sachin Waze. Hiran's wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.
Talking about the transfer of Param Bir Singh from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, Raut said, "Mumbai police has got a new leadership. The reshuffle in the police has been done to rectify the mistakes that may have happened."
Singh, who was under fire for the handling of the Sachin Waze case, was shunted out on Wednesday and senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale was appointed in his place.
Raut further said that although the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is on the rise, the state government is taking steps to control it.
One of the reasons for the rising infection cases is increase in the number of tests, he said.
"But attempts are being made to corner the state government in COVID-19 management...The numbers are rising, but no help is being provided (by the Centre)," he said.
Targeting the Centre, the Shiv Sena MP said, "Since there are no elections in Maharashtra, no help is being provided to the state...But even if elections are held, the BJP will not will."
The central government should treat all the states equally in terms of providing the vaccines, he added.
