UPA restructuring needed, Pawar should lead alliance: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut



on Sunday said there is a need to restructure the UPA, and the new alliance should be led by a senior leader like as many regional parties are not ready to work under the leadership of the Congress.

The future of this alliance would depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress, he said.

He added that there was no Democratic Alliance (NDA) left in the country as its allies have quit it, but similarly, the existence of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is not visible as it has very few parties now.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at the 'Jaybhim Festival' organised by a former corporator in Aurangabad. The programme began with Raut's interview.

"The allies have left the NDA and there is no such alliance now. In the same way, there are a very few parties left with the Many regional parties are not ready to work under the Congress leadership in the Therefore, to create a group against the incumbent government, there is a need to go for the restructuring of the UPA," he said.

"This new alliance should be led by a senior leader like If that happens, then many more parties can join the alliance in future. But this is not possible without the consent of the Congress. This future of the (restructured) alliance will depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress," Raut added.

The Sena leader said that he has been witnessing a change in the political atmosphere of Delhi now.

"Today, Delhi is deaf and dumb and there are no activities in the capital. There are a few people who are speaking. The people of the party who are in majority have no freedom of speech. They don't have freedom to meet each other and they don't even smile after looking at us," he said.

They fear that if they wave at us, the move might get captured on CCTV, he added.

Raut said he feels that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be in Delhi for national-level now.

"I always tell this to Uddhav Thackeray that he should go to Delhi now. The nation is waiting for you and it needs you. Opposition parties, regional parties want a leadership and such a leadership can be seen in Maharashtra," he said.

On Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar's death, he said, "His death is mysterious. I have spoken at least twice on this issue with CM Thackeray. He could have committed suicide at his home, but he came to Mumbai and this could be out of the faith he has in Mumbai police that they would investigate his death. There are names related to BJP in his suicide note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)