UPA restructuring needed, Pawar should lead alliance: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra BJP opposing Thackeray govt's every move for sake of it: Raut
No vindictive action by Mumbai cops in busting TRP scam: Sanjay Raut
Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Sanjay Raut
UP police's treatment of Rahul 'gang-rape of democracy': Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra CM managed to fight state's Covid situation well: Sanjay Raut
-
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
on Sunday said there is a need to restructure the UPA, and the new alliance should be led by a senior leader like Sharad Pawar as many regional parties are not ready to work under the leadership of the Congress.
The future of this alliance would depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress, he said.
He added that there was no National Democratic Alliance (NDA) left in the country as its allies have quit it, but similarly, the existence of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is not visible as it has very few parties now.
The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at the 'Jaybhim Festival' organised by a former corporator in Aurangabad. The programme began with Raut's interview.
"The allies have left the NDA and there is no such alliance now. In the same way, there are a very few parties left with the UPA. Many regional parties are not ready to work under the Congress leadership in the UPA. Therefore, to create a group against the incumbent government, there is a need to go for the restructuring of the UPA," he said.
"This new alliance should be led by a senior leader like Sharad Pawar. If that happens, then many more parties can join the alliance in future. But this is not possible without the consent of the Congress. This future of the (restructured) alliance will depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress," Raut added.
The Sena leader said that he has been witnessing a change in the political atmosphere of Delhi now.
"Today, Delhi is deaf and dumb and there are no activities in the national capital. There are a few people who are speaking. The people of the party who are in majority have no freedom of speech. They don't have freedom to meet each other and they don't even smile after looking at us," he said.
They fear that if they wave at us, the move might get captured on CCTV, he added.
Raut said he feels that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be in Delhi for national-level politics now.
"I always tell this to Uddhav Thackeray that he should go to Delhi now. The nation is waiting for you and it needs you. Opposition parties, regional parties want a leadership and such a leadership can be seen in Maharashtra," he said.
On Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar's death, he said, "His death is mysterious. I have spoken at least twice on this issue with CM Thackeray. He could have committed suicide at his home, but he came to Mumbai and this could be out of the faith he has in Mumbai police that they would investigate his death. There are names related to BJP in his suicide note.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU