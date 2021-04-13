EC's decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at behest of BJP: Raut

-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on
Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission's decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.
This was a "direct attack on democracy" and sovereignty of independent institutions of the country, Raut claimed in a tweet.
The Sena's chief spokesperson expressed solidarity with Banerjee, while terming as the "Bengal Tigress".
Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal.
The Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours over her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.
Reacting to it, Raut in a tweet said, "ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, ruling party in India."
"It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. solidarity with Bengal Tigress, @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp," the Rajya Sabha member added.
Banerjee on Monday said she would stage a dharna in Kolkata on Tuesday to protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional decision".
