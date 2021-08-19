Pawar, some CMs likely at Sonia Gandhi's meeting for common Oppn strategy

Top Opposition leaders including some chief ministers are expected to attend a virtual meeting called by Congress president Friday amid efforts to evolve a common strategy against the NDA government, sources said.

Gandhi's office is learnt to have sent invites to NCP president and the chief ministers of West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray) and Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin) who have accepted the invitations.

The meeting on August 20, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is a part of the Congress party's efforts to unite various on key issues confronting the country and defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Several displayed a show of unity during the just-concluded Monsoon session of Parliament when they took on the government to seek a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, besides the farm laws and other issues.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the government demanding strict action against those indulging in unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Insurance Amendment Bill.

The meeting also comes close on the heels of a similar dinner meet hosted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where top opposition leaders favoured unity among like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)