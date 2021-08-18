Sena dubs Maha Guv Koshyari as 'political agent' of Union Home Ministry

-
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "political agent" of the Union Home Ministry, in the wake of delay in the nomination of 12 persons, recommended by the state government, as members of the Legislative Council from his quota.
An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the state government recommended the 12 names around eight months back.
"A midwife at the Raj Bhavan should clear the doubts about how many more months it would take for the delivery (signing the file concerned)," it said in sarcastic remarks.
Everybody was happy when Koshyari had climbed the Sinhagad fort (in Pune) at the age of 80, but he is trying to "bring down the democratic and constitutional fortress", the edit alleged.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, has already noted that the state chief minister had sent reminders to the governor, but "he (Koshyari) could have forgotten it because of his advancing age," it quipped.
"The governor is the Union Home Ministry's political agent, is the easiest definition according to us. His mind is not clean as he is not clearing the file of 12 nominees as MLCs from his quota. He is clearly under pressure from the 'top' for not signing on the file, the Sena claimed.
The Marathi daily also said it is the "constitutional duty" of the governor to sign on proposals sent by a state cabinet.
"It doesn't suit the dignity of his post if he breaks the constitutional framework...and by postponing the appointment of the 12 nominees, the governor and the BJP have turned themselves into a laughing stock, it said.
The Marathi daily also said when a senior Congress leader prodded Koshyari about the issue of nomination of MLCs at a recent function in Pune, the governor wondered why the leader was so inquisitive when the state government was not insisting about it.
"With this, the governor has put himself in an awkward situation. This comment does not suit his position as governor of the state. Does he want (people) to stand outside the Raj Bhavan and clang 'thalis' to seek his attention over the file related to the nomination of MLCs?" the Sena sought to know.
He (Koshyari) has "lost his social stature because of his own acts". Even the Bombay High Court and senior leaders like Sharad Pawar are openly pointing fingers at his actions. The people of Maharashtra are not bitter with him, but as a governor, his acts are "against the Constitution, it claimed.
The examples of West Bengal and Maharashtra have shown that the use of Raj Bhavan cannot help in toppling a government, it added.
