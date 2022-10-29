People won't be misled, state has no power to make such laws: Cong on UCC

-
The Gujarat Congress on Saturday said people would not be misled by the BJP government's decision to form a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.
Calling it a "gimmick" ahead of Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said the state legislature has no power to make such laws.
The Bhupendra Patel government earlier in the day announced that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge would be formed to study the modalities of implementing the UCC.
"This gimmick is aimed at misleading the public who are suffering due to inflation and joblessness and a host of other problems because of the failure of the government. The power to implement the Uniform Civil Code lies with the Centre. Personal laws were passed by Parliament, and the Gujarat Assembly does not have the power to make this law," Modhwadia said at a press conference.
"The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and it has been in power at the Centre for eight years. Now that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the decision regarding the Uniform Civil Code does not make sense," he added.
The BJP was using this "trick" as the people are determined to throw out the state government which has left the youth, farmers, cattle herders and all other segments of society frustrated, the Congress leader claimed.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 19:42 IST
