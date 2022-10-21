JUST IN
Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah to address concluding session of Interpol general assembly today
Security situation improved in north east, J-K areas in last 8 yrs: Shah
Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra
Clear from beginning that Cong establishment will choose Kharge: Tharoor
Welfare of tribal communities is govt's foremost priority, says PM Modi
Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of 'irregularities' in Cong prez poll
Congress making Dalits 'scapegoats': Mayawati after Kharge's election
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes padayatra from Andhra's Banavasi
Sonia Gandhi has last word in Cong, likely to remain so: Ashwani Kumar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah
He talks 'rubbish': Nitish on PK's claim that he may ditch Mahagathbandhan
Business Standard

PM Modi accuses previous governments of neglecting centres of faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous governments of leaving the centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect for years

Topics
Narendra Modi | Congress | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous governments of leaving the centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect for years and claimed that these places are now being restored to their lost glory.

Citing the examples of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ujjain and Ayodhya, where major reconstruction work has been carried out in recent years, Modi attributed the "years of neglect" of these places to a "slave mentality".

"Pride in our own legacy and every possible effort for development are the foundation of a 21st-century India," the prime minister said while addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border, after laying the foundation stones of two ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU