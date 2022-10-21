PM Modi accuses previous governments of neglecting centres of faith

-
ALSO READ
People have great faith in Modi's leadership, love him immensely: Amit Shah
Assam cancer care centres will make treatment accessible to all: Ratan Tata
Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending
Why India continues to attract demand for global capability centres
Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres under BMC: Maharashtra CM Shinde
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous governments of leaving the centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect for years and claimed that these places are now being restored to their lost glory.
Citing the examples of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ujjain and Ayodhya, where major reconstruction work has been carried out in recent years, Modi attributed the "years of neglect" of these places to a "slave mentality".
"Pride in our own legacy and every possible effort for development are the foundation of a 21st-century India," the prime minister said while addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border, after laying the foundation stones of two ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.
Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU