JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra
Clear from beginning that Cong establishment will choose Kharge: Tharoor
Welfare of tribal communities is govt's foremost priority, says PM Modi
Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of 'irregularities' in Cong prez poll
Congress making Dalits 'scapegoats': Mayawati after Kharge's election
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes padayatra from Andhra's Banavasi
Sonia Gandhi has last word in Cong, likely to remain so: Ashwani Kumar
Shashi Tharoor: Lost Cong prez poll but not before making himself heard
Congress presidential polls energised cadre to face BJP: Shashi Tharoor
We have to fight together against fascist forces: Kharge urges Cong workers
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra
Business Standard

Security situation improved in north east, J-K areas in last 8 yrs: Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security situation in the insurgency-hit areas of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states affected by Naxal violence has improved

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Northeast India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security situation in the insurgency-hit areas of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states affected by Naxal violence has improved over the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Shah said this while addressing top police and paramilitary commanders at the National Police Memorial in the Chanakyapuri area here on the occasion of the National Police Commemoration Day.

"In the northeast, we have removed the special powers given to the armed forces (under the AFSPA) and instead, given special powers to the youngsters there, resulting in a decline of violence in these areas by more than 70 per cent," he said.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that those who used to hurl stones at security personnel earlier have now become "panches" and "sarpanches", Shah added.

In the states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the national anthem is being sung in Eklavya schools while the national flag flutters on these buildings, he added.

Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel across the country.

Paying his tributes to these personnel, he said they played a leading role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU