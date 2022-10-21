PM Modi copying CM Nitish Kumar on jobs, says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister on Friday targeted PM for copying Chief Minister on job promises.

"We have been saying that the Bihar model will be followed by other governments in the country and I have learnt that the Centre is going to distribute 75,000 joining letters to youths. PM is copying our Chief Minister who is distributing joining letters to successful candidates in large numbers," he said.

"Bihar has a population of 13 crore and we will give more than one lakh only in the health sector. On the other hand, the population of the country is more 125 crore but the Centre is giving jobs to 75,000 youths. This is cheating the people of the country. I want to ask BJP leaders to react to PM Narendra Modi's 2 crore jobs promised every year. What is the status of that promise?" added.

"We have committed to fulfill our promise of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youths of Bihar," he said.

