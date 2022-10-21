JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi copying CM Nitish Kumar on jobs, says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday targeted PM Narendra Modi for copying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on job promises

Topics
Narendra Modi | Tejashwi Yadav | Nitish Kumar

IANS 

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday targeted PM Narendra Modi for copying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on job promises.

"We have been saying that the Bihar model will be followed by other governments in the country and I have learnt that the Centre is going to distribute 75,000 joining letters to youths. PM Narendra Modi is copying our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is distributing joining letters to successful candidates in large numbers," he said.

"Bihar has a population of 13 crore and we will give more than one lakh only in the health sector. On the other hand, the population of the country is more 125 crore but the Centre is giving jobs to 75,000 youths. This is cheating the people of the country. I want to ask BJP leaders to react to PM Narendra Modi's 2 crore jobs promised every year. What is the status of that promise?" Tejashwi Yadav added.

"We have committed to fulfill our promise of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youths of Bihar," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:38 IST

