PM Modi ensures every project undertaken sets new benchmarks: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always ensures that all the projects undertaken by the government turn out to be "world-class" and set new benchmarks.
Shah joined Modi virtually as the prime minister inaugurated a host of projects in Gujarat through video link.
The projects included the revamped Gandhinagar railway station with a five-star hotel and new attractions at Science City in Ahmedabad. The main event was organized at the Gandhinagar railway station in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "It is a day of great joy for the people of entire Gujarat and especially those living in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha region. After 35 years, Gandhinagar railway station has been completely revamped and inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi," said Shah on the occasion. Many people were skeptical when the idea of building a hotel atop the railway station was mooted some years ago, he said.
"But today, this project is complete....When Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he made sure that all the projects turn out to be world-class," said Shah, who represents Gandhinagar in the Lok Sabha. "This is the reason why several such projects have become best in their class across the world and set new benchmarks," he said. Since Modi became prime minister, the railways has completed a number of projects in Gujarat including the recently commenced train service to the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, he said. Vaishnaw lauded the role of the railways in providing relief during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that trains ferried medical oxygen across the country to save patients.
"Today, a golden chapter is being added to the history of Indian Railways. This majestic new station building is a live example of India's aspirations and an embodiment of our prime minister's vision," he said.
