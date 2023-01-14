PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister will flag off a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday via video conferencing, his office said.

The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by the Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 kilometre, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 15 at 10.30 am via video conferencing, it said.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, the statement said.

