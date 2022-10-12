PM Narendra Modi has changed 'corruption culture' in arms deal: JP Nadda

president J P Nadda on Tuesday said earlier corruption was synonymous with arms deal but Prime Minister has "changed this culture".

Nadda stated this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating an indoor auditorium building in his home district Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh..

He said that India earlier used to purchase arms and there used to be several scams in such deals, but now the country is selling arms to the world.

Scams such as Bofors scam, helicopters scam, and submarine scam were synonymous with arms deal, but now the export of arms to the world has increased six times, the chief said.

Similarly, AIIMS in Bilaspur has been built in record five years despite there was no construction work for almost two years during the Covid pandemic, he added.

PM Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on 'Ashtami' (October 3) in 2017 and he inaugurated it on Dussehra on October 5 this year, he said, adding that the initial estimated cost of AIIMS was Rs 1,375 crore and it was built with Rs 1,471 crore.

Nadda counted several other "achievements" of Modi and Jai Ram Thakur governments at the Centre and in the state, respectively, and urged the voters to repeat government in Himachal Pradesh in the assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

