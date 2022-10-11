JUST IN
Congress office set afire in election bound Munugode in Telangana
Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent Congress at Mulayam Yadav's funeral
CBI files charge sheet against A Raja in disproportionate assets case
Congress seeks Karnataka minister's sacking after SC refuses to stay FIR
PM Narendra Modi hails Guru Ramdas for his contribution to Sikh history
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in primary teachers' recruitment scam
ED raids 12 locations in Chhatisgarh in disproportionate assets case
Safai prepares with helipads, water proof pandals to bid adieu to Mulayam
PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir issue
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress office set afire in election bound Munugode in Telangana
Business Standard

Karnataka AAP opposes Centre's decision to import areca nut, pepper

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit has strongly opposed the Centre's decision to import areca nut and pepper from foreign countries.

Topics
Karnataka | Aam Aadmi Party

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit has strongly opposed the Centre's decision to import areca nut and pepper from foreign countries.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP leader and senior lawyer Brijesh Kalappa said: "Our Karnataka is growing the best quality areca nut and pepper in the world. But the central government has proposed to allow import of areca nut from Bhutan and pepper from Vietnam via Sri Lanka.

"They are of low quality and when they get mixed with the good quality crops here, it will create a misconception among the consumers about the indigenous areca nut and pepper.

"Due to this decision of the Central government, the demand for areca nut and pepper grown by state farmers will decrease. This will adversely affect the price received by the farmers. What is the need to import areca nuts and pepper when our farmers are producing sufficient produce for the country?

"If the government imports groundnut and pepper, the government should levy heavy import duty on them. Importers should not be allowed to exploit the absence of an effective import duty policy to protect Indian farmers."

The AAP leader further claimed that the Centre is compromising on the welfare of farmers for the sake of 40 per cent commission.

"In connection with the import of areca nut and pepper, AAP demands the judicial investigation by a renowned retired Judge," he maintained.

The party's Bangalore City Vice President BT Naganna said" "Areca nut growers are suffering from yellow disease and blight disease which have been affecting them for many decades. The leaf spot disease which started recently is becoming severe and the crop is being destroyed on a massive scale.

"In a situation like this, the government, which is supposed to help the farmers, is adding to the injury by importing areca nuts and this is an inhuman act."

He added that a letter has been written to the Prime Minister and the Union Commerce Minister and that the party will oppose this in Parliament as well.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU