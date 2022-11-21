JUST IN
After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare
To criticise Savarkar or not: A false dilemma
Uddhav hints at alliance with Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP, Cong, and AAP are locked in a fierce contest
Bomb explosion in autorickshaw: Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links
For the Congress, a middle position is hard to sustain: Zoya Hasan
BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow
Bharat Jodo Yatra revolutionary moment for national politics: Jairam Ramesh
PM targets Rahul for walking with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Those who made no contribution should not question Savarkar: Assam CM
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP's actions to be blamed for distress among farmers and tribals: Rahul
Business Standard

PM takes dig at Rahul, says those dethroned taking out yatra to come back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Surendranagar 

PM Modi inaugurates month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme at Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

Addressing a gathering in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, he also said some people abuse Gujarat even after eating salt manufactured in the state.

Gujarat produces 80 per cent of the country's salt, he added.

Modi said people who were dethroned long back were taking out yatra to get back the power.

They can do it but they are walking with those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

"The people of Gujarat have decided to punish those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years," the PM said.

He also said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his "aukat" (status).

"In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi', 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. Now, instead of talking about development during polls, Congress leaders are saying they will show Modi his aukat," he said.

Modi has no status, he is the servant of people, the PM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU