PM to address conference of labour ministers of all states, UTs on Aug 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a national conference of labour ministers of all states and union territories, his office said.
The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour-related issues, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi will address the national conference of labour ministers of all states and union territories on August 25 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, it said.
The two-day conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
The conference will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers, the statement said.
It will have four thematic sessions -- integrating e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to universalise social protection; 'Swasthya se Samriddhi' for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY; framing of rules under four labour codes and modalities for their implementation; and vision 'Shramev Jayate @2047' with a focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues.
