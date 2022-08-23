SC refers petitions of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 14:18 IST

