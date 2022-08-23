SC refers petitions of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to constitution bench

The on Tuesday referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the and Chief Minister raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real and granted the party's poll symbol.

"List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)