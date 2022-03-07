PMK urges CM Stalin to call all-party meet on Mekedatu dam issue

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu farmers' groups protest Karnataka Congress plan for Mekedatu dam
US states to get money soon from infrastructure bill to address risky dams
AIADMK, DMK in close fight in Tamil Nadu rural local bodies elections
TN CM lashes out at Centre on NEET, calls for all-party meet on Jan 8
DMK takes massive lead in Tamil Nadu urban local body elections
-
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Youth Wing leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to convene an all-party meet with immediate effect to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue. This is following Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's recent statement of his efforts to construct a dam at Mekedatu at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.
Ramadoss in a statement said that the Karnataka Chief Minister had already issued a statement that he was travelling to New Delhi to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in this regard and get approval for the project.
Ramadoss said that the statements of Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai and that of Union Water Resources Minister in the past few days mean that some moves have been made regarding the Mekedatu dam.
He also said that even as the Mekedatu Dam issue is under consideration of the Supreme Court of India, the statements of Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Water Resources Minister are not in the right spirit. He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take cognizance of the matter.
The former Union Minister also cited the example of Karnataka constructing a dam across 'Thenpennai river' even though they did not have the right to do so.
The construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with the former moving the Supreme Court against the proposed construction. An all-party delegation led by Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister, S. Duraimurugan had met Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against the proposed dam.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU