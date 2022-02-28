Telangana: Prashant Kishor begins groundwork for TRS for 2023 polls

-
Political consultant and strategist Prashant Kishor appears to have started the ground work to prepare a strategy for Telangana's ruling party TRS for the next year's Assembly election.
He, along with actor-politician Prakash Raj, visited the Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district on Sunday.
The visit comes amid speculations that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has hired Kishor to evolve a strategy for next elections.
PK, as Kishor is popularly called, also reportedly called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter's farm house in Siddipet district.
They are understood to have discussed plans for 2023 Assembly polls and also Rao's proposed front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
PK is believed to have provided the outcome of a preliminary survey reportedly done by his team in other states to the TRS chief's idea of a national alternative.
As part of his efforts to cobble together a front, KCR visited Mumbai a week ago and called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar.
PK, who has worked with various leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reportedly gave his inputs to the TRS chief on the proposed front.
Earlier, PK visited Mallanna Sagar, said to be the country's largest man-made reservoir opened by KCR as part of Polavaram project.
He is likely to visit other key components of Polavaram, billed as world's biggest lift irrigation project and other projects undertaken by TRS during the last eight years.
The TRS has reportedly roped in PK to prepare a strategy to take the government's schemes and programmes to the people ahead of next year's polls.
The ruling party is said to be keen to use the services of PK and his team in the wake of defeats at the hands of BJP in by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats.
