Political blame game erupts in Tamil Nadu as water crisis worsens

Tamil Nadu reels from a water crisis, and political parties, instead of finding a solution to it, are blaming one another. The DMK, the main opposition party in the state, and its allies are blaming the government, run by the AIADMK, for its “negligence” and “administrative failure”.

And the AIADMK and its allies, including the BJP, talk of “past mistakes” of DMK-led governments, such as not protecting reservoirs, lakes, ponds, and dams. While the water shortage is across the state, Chennai, India’s sixth-largest city, is making ...