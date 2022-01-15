Pondy Lt Guv plays good samaritan, helps injured woman get hospitalised

-
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan played a good samaritan by helping a middle aged woman, who swooned and fell off her scooter while riding in Chennai, get admitted to hospital in time.
Soundararajan was in Chennai on Friday to celebrate Pongal festival at her home with kith and kin. In the course of the celebration of the harvest festival, Soundararajan saw a woman fall off the scooter outside her residence in Saligramam there. Immediately, she arranged for an ambulance to take the woman to the hospital. The Lt Governor herself checked the health condition of the woman inside the ambulance before she was taken to the hospital. A release from the office of Lt Governor here said that Tamilisai had been in Chennai (to celebrate Pongal festival). Soundararajan's timely intervention to save the woman was lauded by all those present.
