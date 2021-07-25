Pramod Sawant to be BJP's chief minister face for 2022 Goa polls

Ahead of 2022 Assembly Elections in Goa, (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that the party is going forward with Dr as its chief ministerial face and added there is no need to think about any other name.

He also lauded Dr Sawant's work and leadership and said that an all-round development has taken place in the coastal state.

" Chief Minister has done a very good job. Under his leadership, all-around development has taken place. We are going forward with him (as CM face). In BJP, Parliamentary Board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name," said Nadda while addressing a press conference in on Sunday.

BJP national president is on a two-day visit to which commenced on Saturday, ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections in the state.

Nadda informed that he held detailed discussions with Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party functionaries at different levels.

"As far as the party is concerned, I am very optimistic because I have had an eye on Goa unit of BJP. Goa BJP has taken a big leap in the past 4.5 years as far as the working of BJP is concerned," he said.

According to the BJP chief, several political leaders earlier belonging to Congress have shifted to BJP and lauded the party.

"During my interactions with ministers and MLAs, I found that the MLAs are very optimistic and filled with confidence. A huge number of leaders have joined BJP from Congress. I held detailed discussions with them. They have praised BJP's working that makes me more optimistic," Nadda said.

Earlier today, the BJP president offered prayers at Tapobhumi Math in Goa and planted saplings along with Goa Chief Minister. He also offered prayers at Mangesh Temple.

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Opposition and Centre over Pegasus spyware during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Nadda termed the allegations are "baseless" and "issueless."

Hitting out at Congress in the Opposition, he said that the party does not have any issue related to people to raise.

"As far as the snoopgate is concerned, it is baseless and issueless. The Opposition led by Congress has got no issue which is related to people. That is why they raise such an issue," he said.

Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs earlier protested against the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe in this matter.

"Because of this issue-less behaviour, they try to stop the Parliament's proceedings. However, even after this, the productivity of the parliament has crossed all records under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)