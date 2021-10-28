Prime Minister Modi to offer prayers at Kedarnath temple on Nov 5

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on November 5 and inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Shri Adi Shankaracharya and unveil his statue.
The Prime Minister's Office noted that the samadhi has been reconstructed after it was destroyed in the 2013 floods.
During his visit to the poll-bound state, Modi will address a rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam ghat, first-aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini aasthapath queue management and rainshelter and Saraswati civic amenity building, the PMO said.
Referring to the reconstruction of the samadhi, the PMO said the entire work was undertaken under Modi's guidance who has constantly reviewed and monitored its progress.
