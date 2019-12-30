Priyanka Gandhi dubs CAA unconstitutional, compares it with demonetisation

Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Vadra on Monday dubbed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as unconstitutional and compared it with ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation).

Talking to the media at the state party headquarter here, Vadra observed CAA was unconstitutional and would hit the poor, urban dwellers, labourers etc hard, since they would be required to produce their birth and residency proofs.

“CAA is similar to ‘notebandi’ for the harassment of public,” she said adding the student community, which was well read and educated, was also against the CAA, which showed the Act was against the spirit of the Indian constitution.

Commenting on proposed Register of Citizens (NRC), the Congress leader observed that the current form of NRC was inherently not a bona fide citizenship proof.

“The chief ministers of Congress ruled states have announced they would not implement NRC in their states. Besides, other political parties have also taken a similar stance in their respective states. Therefore, NRC will not get implemented as people will themselves not allow it to,” she underlined.

She said the country was facing bigger challenges of unemployment and women's safety and the question of her personal safety was of insignificant importance.

Recently, the issue of Priyanka’s personal security had come under the spotlight after the state Congress leaders alleged that a UP Police officer had manhandled her while she was going to meet the family members of jailed anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow.

However, it was refuted by the woman cop deputed for Vaadra’s safety during her Lucknow visit.

Meanwhile, Congress has submitted a memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel regarding the recent anti-CAA protests and related deaths.

Vadra said the memorandum demanded a judicial inquiry be instituted in the violence that broke out during the protests in UP, apart from withholding the attachment of the properties of alleged protesters till the inquiry was completed.

She alleged UP Police had prevented the family members of those killed during the violence in UP from lodging cases.

Meanwhile, Vadra took a swipe on UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his saffron attire saying saffron colour signified the cultural and religious ethos of the country that taught compassion, love and non-violence, and does not preach vengeance. She was referring to the CM’s stern warning to the violent protesters of tough action by the law enforcement authorities for the arson and the seizure of their personal properties for auctioning.