Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks UP govt to ensure proper prices for paddy crop

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper procurement prices for the paddy crop of farmers in the state otherwise her party will launch an agitation.
The Congress leader alleged that the paddy was being procured for as low as Rs 1,200 per quintal in the state, and that too happening at abysmally low prices.
"Uttar Pradesh's paddy farmers are very distressed. Paddy procurement is happening at a very low rate. What little is being purchased for that too (the farmers) are getting less than Rs 1,200. This same paddy was procured at upto Rs 3,500 under Congress government. Under the pretext of moisture (in produce) the farmers are being exploited. This is probably the first time that paddy is being sold cheaper than wheat," Vadra, in the tweet roughly translated in English from Hindi, said.
The Congress general secretary further demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene immediately, else an agitation would be launched by her party.
"In this way, the farmers will not even be able to get their input cost for paddy. How will they sow the next crops? There is loot happening in electricity bills too. Left with no other option, the farmer will be trapped in debt. The UP government should immediately intervene and assure fair price is paid to farmers else Congress party will carry out a demonstration against it," Vadra added in her subsequent tweet.
