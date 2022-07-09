Priyanka slams govt on SSC GD 2018 recruitment delay, urges earliest hiring

-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over protests by SSC GD 2018 aspirants awaiting recruitment as constables in the Central Armed Police Forces, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that they are recruited at the earliest.
The Congress general secretary said the youth undertaking 'satyagraha' for appointment in SSC-GD 2018 recruitment have blisters on their feet, but in the BJP rule, government recruitments have been locked.
"Narendra Modi ji, is there no value for the hard work and struggle of these youth? Listen to them, give an appointment," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and tagged a video of the protesters expressing their plight.
The SSC GD exam happens to be one of the largest recruitment schemes for constables in the paramilitary forces.
