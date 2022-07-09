Droupadi Murmu seeks support for July 18 prez polls in Uttar Pradesh

NDA's candidate on Friday sought the support of BJP legislators and its alliance partners for the July 18 presidential elections citing her humble background and the work for weaker sections.

"A woman born in a tribal society has come to you to seek your support. Despite odds, I got higher education on the strength of my strong will power. I have worked lifelong for the deprived sections and tribal society. I am sure that I will get the support of all of you," she said, according to a BJP release.

Addressing legislators of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the CM's residence here, she said, "I call upon every MP and MLA of the state for positive cooperation."



Welcoming her, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating Murmu for the highest constitutional post of the country.

This decision has not only been accepted by the NDA constituents with a positive spirit but also seems to be breaking boundaries between parties, he said.

Appreciating Murmu, he said the commitment with which she has discharged her duties as an MLA and a minister in the past has been appreciated everywhere.

She never deviated from her values and her dedication for the uplift of the tribal society has been exemplary, the CM said.

Murmu has been pitted against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the elections.

Murmu, who arrived in Lucknow to ramp up support for herself for the July 18 elections, was earlier accorded a warm welcome at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Amausi here by senior BJP leaders.

The meeting was attended by NDA allies Apna Dal (S) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, sources said.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party's ally Om Prakash Rajbhar and Shivpal Singh Yadav attended a dinner hosted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the honour of Murmu, a development showing chink in the opposition camp that is backing Yashwant Sinha for the post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)