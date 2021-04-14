JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Goa Forward Party withdraws from BJP-led NDA over 'anti-Goan policies'
Business Standard

Priyanka wishes speedy recovery to Yogi, Akhilesh from Covid-19

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: Twitter (@INCIndia)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav after both the leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Priyanka said she prayed for the speedy recovery of the two opposition leaders and hoped they would stay safe.

At present, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav are in home quarantine and are being taken care of by a team of doctors.

--IANS

amita/khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 17:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU