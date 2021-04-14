Priyanka wishes speedy recovery to Yogi, Akhilesh from Covid-19

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has wished a speedy recovery to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav after both the leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Priyanka said she prayed for the speedy recovery of the two opposition leaders and hoped they would stay safe.

At present, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav are in home quarantine and are being taken care of by a team of doctors.

--IANS

amita/khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)