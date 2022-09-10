Prize money for medal winners increased to promote sports: Uttarakhand CM

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami wins crucial Champawat bypoll
Confident that Dhami will work even harder for Uttarakhand's progress: PM
Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Uttarakhand plans to double state GDP in next five years: CM Dhami
Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today
-
After the Uttarakhand Sports Department increased the prize money awarded to medal-winning players and coaches, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the move was made to promote sports in the state and to provide better performance to athletes.
On Friday, the Uttarakhand Sports Department increased the prize amount awarded to players and coaches of the state for winning medals at national and international levels by 30 to 100 per cent.
Gold medalists will now receive two crores, silver medalists will receive 1.5 crores, and bronze medalists will receive one crore and 50 lakhs for participating in the Olympics.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said "Our government encourages youth and wants to advance the youth; our youth should play with dedication and perform well in order to win the most medals for the country and state. It is our goal to help them hone their skills in this area."
He stated that there is no shortage of talent among our youth, adding to this Dhami said better sports coaches have also been arranged for the state's athletes.
"We have developed a new sports policy that will make whatever better provisions are required in the interest of the players," he said.
The new sports policy also includes provisions for children with talent and the ability to come forward; in addition to increasing sports awards, many welfare measures have been implemented in the players' best interests, Dhami added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU