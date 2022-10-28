Puja stuck amid politics of 2 parties, says Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti Prez

Ahead of the Nahai Khai of the Chhath, President Aadesh Gupta visited the oldest Yamuna Chhath Ghat of called the ITO Yamuna Ghat for assessment of the arrangement on Thursday.

"This is the oldest Chhath Ghat of and there is no arrangement so far. It is the total accountability of the Delhi Government. Due to Covid pandemic, there were no Chhath celebrations on the bank of the Yamuna rive in the last two years and this year too, no arrangement has been made so far. So, due to mismangement, no Chhath celebrations be made this year too, "said Aadesh Gupta during the inspection.

He further accused the Aam Aadmi Party of lying and said that their leaders are expert at spreading propaganda. During elections, their leaders become Hindu and before that, they make fun of the Hindu Gods and goddess."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti President Shiva Ram Pandey said that they have been working for Chhath Ghat for more than a month but are still unaware of the location.

"We have been working for Chhath Ghat for the last month, and we still don't know if this year's Chhath will take place on the bank of Yamuna or not. Kejriwal says Chhath will take place on the bank of Yamuna Ghat. But LG (Vinay Saxena) didn't allow it. We got permission on Wednesday but the picture is not clear. Amid the of two parties, Chhath Puja and the people of UP and Bihar are stuck," he said.

The Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti President further added that they have been celebrating Chhath at the ITO Yamuna Ghat since 1984.

"We started Chhath on this Ghat in 1984. For a few years, we celebrated Chhath by our own arrangement. Later, we urged former CM Shila Dikshit. Then she built Ghat, all arrangements were taking place on the time in her regime, which is not happening now," he added.

