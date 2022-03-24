Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Narendra Modi

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in their first meeting after he was sworn in on March 16.
Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls.
Mann met Modi at the latter's office in Parliament.
Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
