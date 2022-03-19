1st Punjab Cabinet meeting today, decisions to fulfill poll plank: Report

-
The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is likely to take key decisions in its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, informed sources.
The first meeting of the council of ministers will be held after the expansion of the Cabinet with the swearing-in of 10 ministers, which will take place around 11 am today.
According to the sources, the Bhagwant Mann government is likely to take the decision in the Cabinet meeting to implement one of the election promises of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).
Among other poll promises of the AAP in Punjab, the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, generate employment avenues, free electricity up to 300 units per billing cycle and also promised Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years.
He had also promised a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state.
Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on 'Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day)' on March 23.
Mann had said that the people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.
A day after Mann assumed office, the AAP-led Punjab government took the first step towards fulfilling the promises which it had made in the run-up to the state Assembly polls - a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state that shares a border with Pakistan.
Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.
The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.
The AAP won a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins of the electoral politics in the state.
