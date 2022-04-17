Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics tomorrow

-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with his cabinet ministers will be visiting Delhi government schools and Mohalla clinics on Monday.
They will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Earlier, Kejriwal on Thursday had announced that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" the AAP regime has brought in them.
His remarks came days after Opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state's top bureaucrats in Mann's absence.
Addressing a programme at the Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Kejriwal had said that his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these "remarkable changes".
Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Stalin who visited the schools on April 1 had said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.
