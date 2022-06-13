Delhi BJP accuses AAP of supporting Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants

-
The BJP's Delhi unit on Sunday passed a resolution condemning the AAP government's "support" to the illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.
In the two-day executive meeting of the BJP's Delhi unit that concluded on Sunday, various leaders trained their guns on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over various issues.
They alleged that those behind the Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 were AAP workers and leaders.
The AAP has supported Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and has crossed all limits in protecting them, the Delhi BJP claimed in the resolution.
It alleged that the illegal immigrants were getting free ration and the women travelling in buses for free and their children getting free education.
"They are even being made imams in mosques and being paid Rs 30,000. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party considers their votes as their own," it read.
Addressing the first session of the executive meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took a dig at the Congress, alleging that it got affected by syndicates in the 1970s following which it has just been running after power.
Kejriwal had stated that he would never join politics or use any official vehicle. "But now, he is chief minister, has an official bungalow and vehicles," Mandaviya said.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that whenever Kejriwal faces a crisis he starts blaming the centre and backs out from owning any responsibility.
Blaming the Delhi chief minister for the water crisis in Delhi, Gupta said that Kejriwal is left with no defence which is why he is blaming Haryana.
"But on our request, the Haryana chief minister has agreed to give us extra water on humanitarian grounds to tide over the present crisis," he said.
