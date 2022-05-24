Kejriwal praises Punjab CM for sacking his minister over corruption

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Tuesday said is a betrayal with the nation which his party will not allow.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, the Delhi chief minister said his AAP is a diehard honest party and will not tolerate corrupt activities.

"We will not spare even our own leaders if they are found to be involved in . We are proud of Punjab CM who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption," he said.

Kejriwal said is a betrayal with the country and Bharat Mata. "We will rather die than betray the country."



The Punjab Police arrested Vijay Singla shortly after he was sacked from the state cabinet on corruption charges by Chief Minister .

CM Mann said Singla was allegedly demanding a one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

Kejriwal said that in 2015 his government has taken a similar action and had sacked his food minister over corruption charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)