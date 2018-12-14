Rafale verdict: Mayawati calls for fundamental reforms in defence deals

president Friday called for fundamental reforms in all defence related procurements in order to address the doubts and common perception over such issues.

In the wake of the order on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, the chief said that it would definitely give some respite to the central government, which is facing heat on the matter.

"But it is essential that fundamental reforms need to be evolved in all defence related deals in order to address the doubts and perceptions among the common people," she said in a statement.

Asserting that allegations of corruption have been levelled against both the and the BJP in defence deals raising doubts of the public, she said that both the parties are alike as government had faced the allegations in Bofors and BJP government in the

"The believes that in the larger interest of the country, the Central government needs to take the main Opposition parties, besides its supporting parties, in confidence and chalk out a transparent and long-term policy in matters relating to defence and other security related procurement and its honest implementation," she said.

"This will help that no such allegations are raised which could harm the image of the parties and the nation and such matters are not dragged to the courts," she added.

In its verdict, the apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar and that there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without these jets.