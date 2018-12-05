Rahul asks PM to hold press conference, says it's fun to be asked questions

chief on Wednesday took a swipe at for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM."



"Btw it's been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.

Dear Mr Modi,



Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM.



Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference?



Some pics from our Hyderabad PC today. Try one someday, it’s fun having questions thrown at you! pic.twitter.com/Tc3I1kLGBI — (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2018

Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday and urged Modi to try a presser someday.

"It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Gandhi said.