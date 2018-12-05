JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul asks PM to hold press conference, says it's fun to be asked questions

"It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Gandhi said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the prime minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM."

"Btw it's been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.

Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday and urged Prime Minister Modi to try a presser someday.

"It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Gandhi said.
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 23:00 IST

