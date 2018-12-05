Do not hand over the reins of Telangana to Cong-TDP: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Attacking N Chandrababu Naidu and the Congress-TDP alliance for the December 7 assembly polls, K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday asked voters not to hand over the reins of the state to the opposition alliance.

In an apparent reference to the leaders in Telangana, he said that the government of " slaves", where Naidu's writ also runs, should not come to power.

He asked the voters not to let "migratory forces" assume power. He was addressing the party's last election rally at Gajwel.

Rao is in the fray from Gajwel.

"From this 2018 elections last meeting, to all the Telangana people, as your child...we will solve if there are any small differences among us. Not a big problem. But don't give place to migratory forces," he said.

"A government where Chandrababu Naidu's writ large runs should not come (to power). A government of slaves to should not come. The plight of (people) going to with applications should not come," he said.

The is going it alone in the polls, while the Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana (TJS) have formed the 'people's front'.

Alleging that Naidu is anti-Telangana for opposing irrigation projects in the state, Rao said the reins of the state should not be handed over to the opposition alliance at a time when the seeds of development sown by the had started growing.

He took exception to Naidu's comments, allegedly about shortage of water in the Krishna river, at the 'people front's last campaign rally at Kodad, addressed by the and

"What did Chandrababu Naidu speak at Kodad? There is no water in the Krishna. Let's share Godavari water. By making Telangana leaders and their Chief sit, (in their presence) Naidu is endorsing it," he said.

"....There is no water in Krishna? Our share is not there?," Rao asked.

"The whole of Telangana should say with their votes as to how dare Naidu say that the state's share is not there," he said.

Rao highlighted the major progress achieved during TRS rule and stressed on several welfare measures of his government since 2014, including social security pensions, 'Kanti Velugu' eye screening programme and the fresh promises made to the electorate.

Rao has been critical about Naidu for opposing irrigation projects in the state, a charge denied by Naidu during the election campaign.