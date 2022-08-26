Congress to reach out to people in MP with 'Gandhi Chaupal' from Oct 2.

Come October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and the Congress will be holding 'Gandhi Chaupal' across Madhya Pradesh, which will continue till January 30, in an effort to reach out to the people of the state.

From October 2 to January 30, the Congress plans to reach out to people of all 23,000 villages by holding 'Gandhi Chaupal', during which programmes like Gandhi Bhajan - 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye' would be chanted along with villagers.

The grand old party's move is to strengthen party's base in the state in view of the 2023 assembly elections.

The Congress Committee (MPCC) has directed it districts and block level cadre in advance to get prepared for this purpose.

"It would be mandatory for all Congress leader and workers to attend Gandhi Chaupal. District and block level workers would fix a particular date and will send it to the state committee. Chaupal will be held between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which Gandhiji's mantra and bhajan would be chanted along with people of villages," MPCC vice president and organisational secretary Chandraprabhas Shekhar told IANS.

Besides, Gandhiji's bhajans and Vande Matram, social programmes would also be organised in all regions in local dialects.

The 'Nukkad Natak' (programmes) on subjects like freedom fighters belonging to the particular region, struggle of the Congress for freedom of the country, current social and cultural scenario and many more will be organised.

