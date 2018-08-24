Rahul Gandhi's Germany speech not broadcast live due to tech glitch: Cong

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi slams mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits; BJP hits back
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt, says joblessness major cause of lynchings
Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah trade barbs on trampling of institutions: Updates
Rahul calls Modi and BJP Kauravas, 2019 polls Mahabharata; 10 highlights
BJP 'drunk on power', Rahul Gandhi attacks 'corrupt' Modi: Top highlights
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi's address to the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin in Germany Thursday could not be aired 'live' due to a technical glitch, the party said.
Gandhi's address was to be aired via a YouTube link, starting 9:30 pm IST, which was later rescheduled to start from 10:30 pm IST.
The address, however, could not be aired 'live' and the Congress party cited a technical glitch as the reason for it.
Gandhi is on a five-day tour to Germany and the UK.
On Thursday night, he had addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany.
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi slams mob lynchings and attacks on Dalits; BJP hits back
He was to address the Indian Overseas Congress Friday night during his two-day stay in Germany.
He heads to London Saturday.
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt, says joblessness major cause of lynchings
In London, he will address students of London School of Economic tomorrow. And on Saturday, he will address a gathering of the Indian National Overseas Congress.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU