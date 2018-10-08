Rahul Gandhi to address Sankalp Rally in Bikaner on Wednesday: Sachin Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Assembly election: Cong takes crowdfunding route to finance polls
Explosion scare at Rahul Gandhi's political roadshow in Madhya Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi plane shuddered, lost auto-pilot; Cong wants probe: 10 points
Bikaner House & its transformation into Delhi's most elegant cultural space
Rajasthan polls: It's BJP's 'cash power' vs people's power, says Congress
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Sankalp Rally' in Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Wednesday, state party chief Sachin Pilot said Monday.
Gandhi will visit Dholpur on Tuesday during his two-day tour to Rajasthan, Pilot said.
The Congress president will attend first meeting in Mania then in Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair, he said, adding that Gandhi will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts on Tuesday.
Pilot said the party president will rest in Mahua and will take part in two different events in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU