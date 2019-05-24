Rahul likely to resign at Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday

-
After its abysmal defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Saturday in the national capital.
According to sources, not just Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to offer his resignation taking moral responsibility of the defeat, but several other state unit party chiefs could follow suit. The CWC is expected to reject Rahul Gandhi’s offer of quitting the party post.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh state party chief Raj Babbar sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress could win only Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, while Gandhi lost his Amethi seat.
ALSO READ: Amethi: Smriti Irani has done what Maneka Gandhi couldn't 35 years earlier
Odisha state unit chief Niranjan Patnaik also announced his resignation. Patnaik said "the party needs to take concrete steps to set the organisation in proper shape by getting rid of opportunists and attracting youths into its fold."
The Amethi district unit president of Congress Yogendra Misra resigned, taking responsibility for the defeat of party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.
A day after suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka cabinet in Bengaluru reposed its 'faith and confidence' in the leadership of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, asserting the Congress-JD(S) coalition would continue.
