Rahul's lies on Rafale exposed, should reveal source of information: Irani

Union minister Smriti Monday accused the opposition Congress of trying to malign the country's defence establishment and said "lies" of the party's chief on deal have been exposed.

The Congress is trying to play with the security and is spreading lies to mislead the people, told a press conference here.

"The Congress has not only spread lies but has also tried to malign the and the defence establishment. The Congress has tried to stand in the way of strengthening our forces," she said.

"The lies of Congress and its party president have been exposed. should reveal his source of information," added.

The Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the deal for the 36 jets, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the

The government has, however, denied any irregularity in the deal.